5 best NFL free agents still available and which team needs them most
The 2023 NFL season has begun, but there are still some quality players available who could help teams push for a playoff berth. Here are the five best free agents and which teams present their best fit.
By Sam Penix
Best NFL free agents still available: No. 4 S Andrew Adams
2022 team: Tennessee Titans
2022 PFF grade: 70.9
Top free agent fit for 2023: Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are no longer the Super Bowl contender that they have been in seasons' past, and a major reason for that is an exodus of talent from their defense. The secondary is not nearly as strong as even a season ago, with Derion Kendrick, Cobie Durant, Jordan Fuller, and Russ Yeast comprising the starting unit.
Some safety help would surely be welcome, and that's where Adams comes in.
Undrafted in 2016 out of UConn, Adams started 13 games for the New York Giants as a rookie, and has been a quality defensive back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Titans since then, winning the Super Bowl in 2021.
He's provided quality year-to-year consistency, and would be at worst quality depth for the Rams.
Having a deep secondary has never been more important than it is today, and even though they aren't an elite team anymore, the Rams will be competitive until Matthew Stafford retires, and adding Adams to the defense would be a good move in improving the team's chances in 2023.