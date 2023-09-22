5 best NFL free agents still available and which team needs them most
The 2023 NFL season has begun, but there are still some quality players available who could help teams push for a playoff berth. Here are the five best free agents and which teams present their best fit.
By Sam Penix
Best NFL free agents still available: No. 2 C Ben Jones
2022 team: Tennessee Titans
2022 PFF grade: 71.9
Top free agent fit for 2023: Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals were perhaps the most obvious tank candidate heading into the 2023 campaign, as they had just fired their head coach and entered the year with signal-caller Kyler Murray on injured reserve, not to mention the rocky place that the QB-team relationship is currently in.
The roster needs many things, including a complete overhaul, but one area that could use some immediate help is the offensive line, and in particular the center position. Hjalte Froholdt is the current starter there, having spent the previous two seasons with Cleveland, starting six games at guard. The Cardinals signed him in free agency and moved him to center, and the results have been less than stellar.
Whether Murray remains in Arizona beyond this season, or the Cards decide to start over, it is in the team's best interest that he remains healthy once he returns this year. Upgrading from Froholdt would help those chances, and Ben Jones would be just that.
A key cog in the offensive line that made way for Derrick Henry to gain over 3,500 yards from 2019 to 2020, Jones has started every game he's played in since 2014, and made his first Pro Bowl in 2022.
He's never gotten a ton of notoriety around the league, but he has been one of the NFL's best and most consistent centers for the better part of the last decade. He is now 34 years old, but still has some gas left in the tank, and could provide some stability to a young and tumultuous Cardinals line.