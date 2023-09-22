5 best NFL free agents still available and which team needs them most
The 2023 NFL season has begun, but there are still some quality players available who could help teams push for a playoff berth. Here are the five best free agents and which teams present their best fit.
By Sam Penix
Best NFL free agents still available: No. 1 DL Matt Ioannidis
2022 team: Carolina Panthers
2022 PFF grade: 66.4
Top free agent fit for 2023: New Orleans Saints
The Saints lost David Onyemata in free agency, and he's playing great for the division-rival Atlanta Falcons. New Orleans' iDL rotation of Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepard, Malcolm Roach, and Bryan Bresee has potential but is mostly unproven. The group could use another quality veteran with a track record of success, and that is Matt Ioannidis.
He isn't typically listed among the best defensive tackles in the game, but Ioannidis has been an extremely effective player for a long time. He is now in Year 8, and has collected 25.5 career sacks for the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers.
He has a nearly 10 percent pressure rate in each of the past two seasons, which ranks up with the best of the best. Ioannidis isn't flashy, but he is consistent at creating pressure from the interior, a skillset that is at an all-time high in terms of value.
Ioannidis also has a lot of physical and athletic similarities to Bresee, whom the Saints took in the first round this past April. Both have arm lengths that fall in the bottom 25th percentile, which can be a high hurdle to overcome for a tackle, but Ioannidis has done it, and perhaps Bresee could learn a thing or two from seeing the veteran generate more interior pressure.