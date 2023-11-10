5 best Rhys Hoskins destinations in free agency with Phillies out
The Phillies might not be interested in bringing Rhys Hoskins back, but plenty of teams around the league will have interest in the slugging first baseman.
4. Los Angeles Angels
In all likelihood, the Los Angeles Angels are going to lose Shohei Ohtani in free agency. This team won 73 games with Ohtani putting up one of the greatest seasons we've ever seen, and would obviously struggle immensely if Ohtani were to be wearing another uniform.
Signing Rhys Hoskins wouldn't replace Ohtani. No signing can ever replace that kind of production. It would, however, give the Angels a respectable DH option they can stick in the middle of their order and expect to hit around 30 home runs while getting on base a lot.
A Hoskins addition can give the several young players the Angels have on their roster an awesome mentor, and can also add some much-needed protection for players like Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon in the middle of the order.
The Angels have promising rookie Nolan Schanuel penciled in as the team's first baseman, but if Ohtani leaves there's nothing in the DH spot. Hoskins needs regular at-bats to re-establish his value and would get them on this Angels team. Assuming the Angels are out of it by the trade deadline, they can flip Hoskins to acquire some much-needed assets as the team trends toward a rebuild.