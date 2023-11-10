5 best Rhys Hoskins destinations in free agency with Phillies out
The Phillies might not be interested in bringing Rhys Hoskins back, but plenty of teams around the league will have interest in the slugging first baseman.
3. San Francisco Giants
It's no secret that the San Francisco Giants will be going big-name hunting once again. They attempted to sign their face of the franchise last offseason with players like Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa nearly coming aboard but fell short of that goal. They'll once again be right in the middle of races for players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Cody Bellinger. Hoskins isn't quite in that tier, but he's the kind of player they can sign in addition to the big name.
San Francisco won 79 games last season and finished 24th in the majors in runs scored. Only the Marlins finished with fewer runs scored among National League teams. Adding an Ohtani or Bellinger would help, but them alone won't get them where they want to go. Hoskins can play first base regularly on that team and hit right in the middle of their order.
Playing half the time at Oracle Park might not be the best way for the 30-year-old to re-establish his value, but Hoskins did grow up in Sacramento as a Giants fan. This could be a way for him to achieve his dream of playing for his hometown team for a year or two and hopefully putting up solid numbers. Plus, playing six or seven times a year at Coors Field couldn't hurt.
The Giants have tons of money to spend, and the opportunity for Hoskins to play every day. It's a fit that makes a lot of sense.