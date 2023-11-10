5 best Rhys Hoskins destinations in free agency with Phillies out
The Phillies might not be interested in bringing Rhys Hoskins back, but plenty of teams around the league will have interest in the slugging first baseman.
2. Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team in a rough spot. They've been a consistent playoff team over the last half-decade, but just lost their manager to the rival Cubs, and also lost Brandon Woodruff for likely the entire season. Woodruff missing the year is notable because this is also his contract year. He'll be a free agent at season's end.
Woodruff isn't the only Brewers player to hit or be close to hitting the market after the season. Corbin Burnes, Willy Adames, Adrian Houser, and Rowdy Tellez are free agents following the 2024 season, and Devin Williams will be a free agent the following offseason. Even Freddy Peralta's contract expires after 2026. Milwaukee could be heading toward a massive rebuild this offseason.
Whether Milwaukee rebuilds or not, they make sense as a Hoskins destination. The Brewers do not have a first baseman with Carlos Santana hitting free agency and Rowdy Tellez coming off such a miserable year. Milwaukee also ranked towards the bottom in home runs this past season. Hoskins playing half the time at hitter-friendly American Family Field will not only help his own value but should help the Brewers score more runs.
If the Brewers keep their roster intact, Hoskins can help them win games by playing first base regularly. If they decide to blow it up, Hoskins can become a valuable midseason trade chip. Assuming he does well to re-establish his value, the Brewers can land something fairly valuable for a really solid first baseman.