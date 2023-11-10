5 best Rhys Hoskins destinations in free agency with Phillies out
The Phillies might not be interested in bringing Rhys Hoskins back, but plenty of teams around the league will have interest in the slugging first baseman.
The Philadelphia Phillies made the decision to make Bryce Harper their full-time first baseman. This decision wasn't a huge shocker as the team was just one win shy of another NL Pennant with Harper playing first base, but it means that Rhys Hoskins' six-year tenure in the City of Brotherly Love is reaching its endpoint.
Hoskins was a staple in the Phillies order, playing first base regularly for the club from August of 2017 through their unlikely run to the World Series in 2022. Hoskins was the second-longest-tenured Phillie behind Aaron Nola, who could easily join Hoskins in finding a new destination.
While the Phillies appear to be set without Hoskins, there are several teams that would benefit greatly from adding the power-hitting first baseman. He might have missed all of the 2023 season after tearing his ACL, but he's still one of the most appealing free-agent bats out there in a weak class overall.
5. Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays fell short in their attempt at making a deep postseason run in 2023 in large part because their offense went silent in the Wild Card Round against the Twins. Toronto scored a grand total of one run in the two games they played at Target Field, and have many players hitting the market this offseason.
Matt Chapman, Brandon Belt, and Whit Merrifield are all free agents. Losing all three without replacing any of them would be problematic for a Jays team that ranked 14th in runs scored and 16th in home runs this past season. One way to add more thump to a lineup that needs it would be by signing Rhys Hoskins.
The Jays, of course, have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. locked in as the team's first baseman, but Hoskins can play every day in the DH spot and spell Guerrero in the field periodically when needed.
The Jays will likely target bigger names like Shohei Ohtani or Cody Bellinger first to add the punch to their middle of the lineup, but assuming they come up short there, Hoskins can hit behind the likes of Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette while providing immense power and on-base ability.