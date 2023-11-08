MLB rumors: Phillies just telegraphed their decision on Rhys Hoskins free agency
It seems likely that the Philadelphia Phillies will be moving on from long-time first baseman Rhys Hoskins after he missed the entire 2023 season due to tearing his ACL, and instead hope to replace him fully with Bryce Harper.
The Philadelphia Phillies face crucial decisions as they strive to return to the World Series in 2024. One significant move in this direction involves what decision they will make with free agent first baseman Rhys Hoskins.
According to team executive Dave Dombrowski, Harper is going to be the everyday first baseman from here on out. With Harper assuming the starting role, it likely removes Hoskins from the equation, leaving him without a clear opportunity to impact the team.
Hoskins suffered an ACL tear during Spring Training, sidelining him for the 2023 season. While there was hope for his postseason return, this possibility remained unrealized due to his incomplete recovery and the Phillies' failure to secure a World Series spot.
Phillies moving off Rhys Hoskins will help them build a team more mindfully
With a stacked roster, the Phillies must carefully allocate their resources. Offering a contract to Hoskins could limit their ability to sign more influential talents. Harper's outfield role is ruled out, as the team values the trio of Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas, and Nick Castellanos, along with Cristian Pache, who could see playing time.
Harper's transition to first base became the sole viable option since Kyle Schwarber already occupies the designated hitter position. This transition has proven successful thus far.
In the 2023 season, Harper played 36 games at first base, amassing 303 innings with just one error. His defensive runs saved rating of one indicates above-average defensive performance. In contrast, Hoskins struggled to maintain a league-average fielding performance in any position, a trend that only changed in what now appears to have been his final playing season with the Phillies in 2022.
Hoskins, now 30 years old, may attract significant offers during the offseason, primarily due to his potential to deliver 30 home runs per year. In the 2022 postseason, he played a pivotal role in leading the Phillies to the World Series, hitting six home runs in 17 games, despite a challenging .159 batting average. His ability to impact a team's postseason aspirations remains high, making him an attractive target for numerous potential suitors.
The Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the San Diego Padres are all potential suitors for Hoskins.