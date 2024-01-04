5 biggest snubs from 2024 NFL Pro Bowl that fans should be upset about
By Scott Rogust
4. Jared Goff, Lions QB
We're heading back to the Detroit Lions, and it's hard to gloss over the job that quarterback Jared Goff did since the blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Rams. The trade for both Goff and Matthew Stafford paid off dividends for both signal callers. Stafford won his long-coveted Super Bowl title, while Goff had progressed as a quarterback.
But this season, it was Stafford who earned the Pro Bowl nomination over Goff. No disrespect at all to Stafford, but Goff should have gotten the nod, especially with Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott earning the two quarterback spots in the NFC.
Entering Week 17, Goff has the third-most passing yards in the NFL with 4,255, the fourth-most passing touchdowns with 28, and a 67.0 completion percentage.
As for Stafford, the Rams quarterback threw for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns on a 62.6 completion percentage.
The Rams were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, especially since they finished with a 5-12 record the year prior. The team is heading to the playoffs as a Wild Card team. But with the numbers Goff put up and the success the Lions have had, he should have been the third quarterback on the NFC roster.
3. Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers DB
One name that, perhaps, garnered the most attention in regards to biggest Pro Bowl snub was Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
The young safety has shown that how well-rounded he is with the Buccaneers this season. Not only can he rack up tackles downfield, but has also shown his ability to get to the quarterback. This season, he recorded 24 defensive stops, five forced fumbles, five sacks, and three interceptions, per Pro Football Focus. Add that to 84 solo tackles and 27 assisted tackles, and you've got yourself an impressive season from Winfield.
Let's just say that Winfield was expecting a nomination, based off his post on Twitter.
Making the cut at the safety position over Winfield was Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals, Julian Love of the Seattle Seahawks, and Jessie Bates of the Atlanta Falcons. Winfield should have gotten in, there's no question about it.