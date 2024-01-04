5 biggest snubs from 2024 NFL Pro Bowl that fans should be upset about
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 NFL regular season has just one more week remaining before the start of the season. With the start of the playoffs looming, those in the football world look back on the year and reminisce over the best performances from players in both the AFC and NFC. One way those are determined is not only through the year-end awards but also the Pro Bowl.
On Wednesday night, the NFL unveiled all of the starters for the AFC and NFC teams at the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Fla. The starters are determined via voting from fans, players, and coaches, each of whom counts for a third of the votes.
You can take a look at the full rosters below, courtesy of ESPN's Adam Schefter.
As is always the case, playoff teams dominate the Pro Bowl, as evidenced by the San Francisco 49ers having nine players elected and the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys having the second-most representatives with seven apiece.
With the voting system, there are instances in which players who are deserving of a nomination miss out. Here are five that truly stand out this year, and should be playing at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Feb. 4.
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions WR
The Detroit Lions ended the 2022 season with promise, as they narrowly missed out on the playoffs, but prevented the Green Bay Packers. They were heavily hyped throughout this offseason, and they lived up to it, starting with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL season-opener. Now, they won the NFC North for the first time ever and are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
One of Detroit's biggest contributors was wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The 2021 fourth-round pick has grown each year, especially this season. Through the first 17 weeks of the season, Brown is tied with Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins for the second-most receptions in the NFL with 112. Not only that, but Brown has the fifth-most receiving yards with 1,371.
The problem is, the wide receiver position in the NFL is stacked. It was unsurprising that the likes of A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles and CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys made it on the NFC roster. But the fact that Brown didn't make it was a surprise. The final two spots were given to Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and rookie Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams.
Brown should have made it onto this list.