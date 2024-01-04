5 biggest snubs from 2024 NFL Pro Bowl that fans should be upset about
By Scott Rogust
2. Josh Allen, Bills QB
Now we get to the AFC quarterback depth chart. To the shock of no one, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens made the Pro Bowl as part of the AFC team. It makes sense, considering Jackson is the favorite for the NFL MVP, Mahomes has uber popularity, and Tagovailoa has the most passing yards in the entire NFL (4,551).
But what about Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills?
The Bills had a rough start to the season after they fell to 6-6 on the year entering their Week 13 bye. Since their return, they have gone 4-0, thanks in part to the play of Allen. Now, they entering Week 18 with a chance to make the playoffs and take the AFC East Championship away from the Dolphins.
This season, Allen has thrown for 3,947 yards (seventh-most in NFL) and 27 touchdowns (seventh-most) on a 65.6 completion percentage. Then there's what Allen can do on the run, picking up 457 yards and 15 touchdowns (second-most in NFL) on 96 carries.
It's a tough decision to make, but Allen should have been one of the three quarterbacks.
1. L'Jarius Sneed, Chiefs CB
The cornerbacks in the AFC are stacked, as evidenced by who made it onto the Pro Bowl roster. Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets, Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins, Pat Surtain II of the Denver Broncos, and Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns all made the cut.
One notable snub is L'Jarius Sneed of the Kansas City Chiefs.
This season the Chiefs defense has helped lead the team to wins, especially with the offense struggling late in the season. Their pass defense is one of the reasons why, and Sneed and Trent McDuffie are reasons why. But Sneed definitely deserved some recognition for the Pro Bowl.
In coverage this season, Sneed allowed 42 receptions for 406 yards and just one touchdown on 81 targets, per Pro Football Focus. That's right, Sneed has allowed, on average, just 9.7 yards per catch. That's good.
Yet, given the star power that Gardner, Ramsey, and Ward carry, it's not a shock that they made the cut. Even so, Sneed should have received some recognition.