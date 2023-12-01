5 blockbuster trades that could happen at the MLB Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings begin Monday, Dec. 6 in Nashville. Several stars are on the trade radar.
Rays could trade another expiring starting pitcher in Tyler Glasnow
There has been palpable anticipation circling Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays in recent days. It's clear the franchise is open to dealing the hard-throwing righty, who is due $25 million in 2024 before hitting free agency next winter.
At 6-foot-8, there's a natural intimidation factor to Glasnow, who packs 96 MPH heat on his fastball with a slippery 90 MPH slider. He was as advertised last season, posting a 10-7 record with a 3.53 ERA and 1.083 WHIP. He only managed 21 starts and 120 innings due to various injuries, but he was electric when available. A strikeout maestro, Glasnow tossed 162 K's while only allowing 37 walks.
The Chicago Cubs have been a primary source of interest in Glasnow, while other pitcher-needy teams such as the Atlanta Braves or Detroit Tigers could also join the fray. There is reportedly concern about Glasnow's lack of durability, not to mention the volatility of his contract situation. But, when a starter lands in the 94th percentile for whiff rate (35.2) and the 97th percentile for strikeout rate (33.4), per Baseball Savant, somebody will talk themselves into a trade.
FanSided's Robert Murray graded the odds of a Glasnow trade at "9.8/10," so it's bound to happen. The question is, does it happen before, during, or after Winter Meetings? Here's how Murray painted Glasnow's situation.
"There is a very, very, very real chance that Glasnow is traded. The remaining one-year, $25 million left on his contract makes him a very difficult piece for the small-market Rays to keep and considering that they are highly unlikely to keep him, trading him has always been the most realistic option."
Expect a team with deep pockets and the motivation to acquire a high-level starter to make their move. Murray cites the Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, specifically, as part of "half a dozen" teams exploring the possibility of Glasnow.