MLB Rumors: Cubs Tyler Glasnow trade interest comes with some concern
The Chicago Cubs have inquired about trading for Tyler Glasnow, but there's a potential hangup.
The Tampa Bay Rays are expected to gauge the trade market for Tyler Glasnow, according to FanSided's Robert Murray. The 30-year-old is scheduled to make $25 million next season, the final year of his contract. Obviously, the Rays would love to cash out before Glasnow walks for nothing in free agency.
Among the interested suitors are the Chicago Cubs. That should come as no surprise. The Cubs are slated to lose Marcus Stroman, while new manager Craig Counsell is famed for his handling of pitchers. Glasnow would immediately assume top billing alongside Justin Steele for a Chicago team desperate to make the leap to contention.
While there's inherent appeal in a hard-throwing righty who posted a respectable 3.53 ERA last season, the Cubs are not 100 percent sold. According to MLB insider Bruce Levine, one potential point of concern for Chicago is Glasnow's 120.0 innings pitched in 2023, which stands as his career-high mark. As does his 21 total starts.
Compared to other talented arms on the market, such as Blake Snell (180.0 IP), Eduardo Rodriguez (152.2), or even the injury-plagued Marcus Stroman (132.2), Glasnow's historically low volume stands out. Be it due to injury or a simple inability to push late into games, the 30-year-old has never been able to operate as a trustworthy workhorse.
Cubs concerned about Tyler Glasnow's low innings pitched volume
Chicago is justified in its concern, especially considering the unique circumstances around Glasnow's contract. The Cubs can't trade for Glasnow unless there's legitimate confidence in an extension down the line. He also comes with a lofty price tag in 2024.
That said, Glasnow certainly gets the most bang for his buck when he does pitch. Volume concerns aside, he's one of the best strikeout artists in the MLB, erasing batters with 96.4 MPH heat and a vicious slider. Last season, he posted 162 K's in 120 innings, with a strikeout percentage of 33.4 placing him in the MLB's 97th percentile, per Baseball Savant.
At 6-foot-8, Glasnow packs a serious intimidation factor and a wicked arm. His 1.018 WHIP and 2.91 FIP are quite strong and he would give the Cubs serious pop at the top of their rotation. He's a drastic change of pace compared to Stroman's soft-hit, groundball proclivity, but it would be welcomed in Chicago. At least in the fanbase.
Jed Hoyer and the Cubs' front office have made a point to be aggressive this offseason. Counsell signed the most expensive managerial contract in league history. The Cubs have been tied to Shohei Ohtani, too, with rumors of a Pete Alonso trade or Rhys Hoskins signing lurking around every corner. Glasnow is expensive and there is valid concern about his low start count, but he's a winning pitcher who would meaningfully improve the Cubs' contending outlook.