MLB Insider: What I’m hearing at the GM Meetings on Glasnow, Marlins, more
The MLB GM Meetings are underway in Scottsdale, AZ as the 2023-24 offseason officially gets underway.
Speaking with various executives and sources, here is what I’m hearing about recent front office moves, a possible trade and more.
Will Rays replace Peter Bendix?
With Peter Bendix leaving the Tampa Bay Rays to join the Miami Marlins as president of baseball operations, Tampa Bay is not expected to rush in replacing the general manager.
“We’ve been really, really fortunate to have people that have a role in making this go,” Rays President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander told FanSided. “This thing is built on the backs of many people, not on one or two, and I expect that to continue going forward. … We’ll get past this week, we’ll sit down with our staff. We’ve got a lot of really good people who are capable of more and we’ll see where it takes us. But I don’t anticipate this being something we address in the near term.”
What are the Marlins getting in Peter Bendix?
Erik Neander: “I’ve been lucky enough to work with Peter for 15 years. I’ve been really lucky to grow up in this organization and I’ve been lucky enough for him to grow alongside me. He cares about people. He treats people well. He’s a really effective thinker. He thinks about the game well. He thinks about challenges well. He’s able to think critically. He’s able to sift through positive and negative results. He’s just someone that has a mind that works toward the forefront of the game. When you have someone who thinks that well and is able to self-assess and think about himself as critically as anything else, and also cares about people the way he does, that’s a pretty good starting ground.”
Could Tyler Glasnow be a trade candidate?
Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is expected to draw trade interest, sources say, and Tampa Bay intends to listen to inquiries on the right-hander who is scheduled to make $25 million in 2024.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman on analytics
“We're always looking to improve,” Cashman said. “Well, first and foremost, people talk about how we’re analytically driven, right? We have the smallest analytics staff in the American League East. Is that a shocker to you guys? We have the largest pro scouting department in baseball. Is that a shocker to you guys? It shouldn’t be. But no one is doing their deep dives. Everyone wants their ammunition and bullshit and accusing us of being run analytically. Analytics is an important part of our wheel. It should be in everyone’s wheel and it’s important in every operation. There’s not one team that isn’t using it. We’re no different. But to say that we’re guided by analytics as a driver is a lie. But that’s what people want to say. Everyone wants to continue with that narrative. I can’t change that narrative. All I can say is bullshit and it’s not true.”