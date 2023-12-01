5 blockbuster trades that could happen at the MLB Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings begin Monday, Dec. 6 in Nashville. Several stars are on the trade radar.
White Sox could finally deal Dylan Cease as speculation increases
Dylan Cease followed up his second-place Cy Young finish in 2022 with a largely disappointing 2023 campaign. His ERA ballooned to 4.58 and his WHIP landed at 1.418, compounded by a lousy 7-9 record. The Chicago White Sox didn't offer Cease the necessary offensive support, but he did not produce at the All-Star level fans expected.
Now, the 27-year-old is a prime trade candidate. Cease is under team control for two more years, plus he's young. That makes him especially valuable, even with last season's struggles taken into account. Chicago has appeared more than willing to deal key pieces in an effort to rebuild under new GM Chris Getz.
FanSided's Robert Murray placed the odds of a Cease trade at 75 percent.
"Of any pitcher not named Tyler Glasnow on the trade market, Dylan Cease has the best chance to be moved. The White Sox have signaled to teams that they will listen on anyone on their roster and are willing to move them if the right offer comes along. That goes for Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez, and it certainly goes for Cease. And if the White Sox do move Cease, who is under control for two more seasons, they should get an astronomical haul in return."
The White Sox would surely love an astronomical haul. Now is theoretically the best time to cut ties with Cease, while his value is still high despite recent underperformance. Chicago will no doubt prioritize prospect capital. Murray cites the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Baltimore Orioles as a few logical destinations.
Cease fell victim to walk problems last season, but he posted a strong strikeout rate (27.3 percent) and whiff rate (31.0 percent), proving that batters will still swing through his 95.6 MPH fastball and chase his trusty slider. If he can return to 2022 form — 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA — Cease will profile as one of the best (relatively) young arms in baseball for his next team, assuming there is a next team.