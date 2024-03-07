5 bold predictions for Steelers in 2024 free agency, trade market
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have the most possibilities this offseason. With questions at just about every position, anything can happen in free agency and especially through trade.
By Nick Villano
Bold Prediction #2: A receiver is traded
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a stacked wide receiver room, at least when it comes to talent. There are not many depth charts with as much talent as Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, and Allen Robinson. Those four players have been sharing reps all season. Pickens finished the season at the top of the roster, collecting 1,140 yards and five touchdowns. Johnson also scored five touchdowns, but he finished with just 717 yards in 14 games.
This is indeed a talented roster, but the wide receivers can sure be a headache. Pickens made headlines for weeks because he decided not to block on a potential touchdown. That play alone has Steelers fans questioning if Pickens is the right fit for this franchise. This is Pittsburgh, after all. It's the Steel City. It might be the most working-class city in America. Pickens behavior does not go well with the fanbase.
Pickens still has the highest upside, thought, and that might force the Steelers to try another route. How much is Johnson worth on the open market? With Mike Evans and Tee Higgins returning to their teams, the wide receiver market is dull. Teams who want to upgrade there will need to make a trade. Davante Adams is reportedly off the market. Brandon Aiyuk is reportedly signing an extension with the San Francisco 49ers. The next option that could be available is Stefon Diggs, and that comes with a mess of other issues. Johnson could bring the Steelers a big return in the right situation.