5 bold predictions for Steelers in 2024 free agency, trade market
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have the most possibilities this offseason. With questions at just about every position, anything can happen in free agency and especially through trade.
By Nick Villano
Will the Pittsburgh Steelers sign or trade for a new quarterback? Will they make a major move to sure up the defense? How will they react to making the playoffs last year with Mason Rudolph? There are dozens of questions to the Steelers need to answer this offseason.
They might spend a ton of money in free agency, or they might be stingy and go the trade route. Would we be surprised with anything the Steelers did? They could sign Kirk Cousins and trade Mike Tomlin to the Canadian Football League. It would be a shock, but not necessarily a surprise once we think about it. This franchise is in a strange position between contention and rebuild.
What might the Pittsburgh Steelers do this offseason? Let's get bold with our predictions.
Let's take a look at what free agency has to offer for the Steelers. We expect Pittsburgh to see its name in the rumor mill often, and they will end up with significant talent come Week 1.
Bold Prediction #1: Steelers let Mason Rudolph go
Mason Rudolph was the unlikely story of the season in 2023. After being regulated to third on the depth chart, Rudolph was patient and eventually got a chance after Kenny Pickett got hurt and Mitch Trubisky was ineffective. Rudolph came in and led this team to the playoffs. It wasn't like he rode the defense or let Najee Harris guide the team. Rudolph was legitimately good.
After leading the Steelers to another winning record and back to the postseason, many in the Steelers locker room want Rudolph back. However, they want him back as the starting quarterback. While the Steelers have publicly said they want to re-sign Rudolph, who is becoming an unrestricted free agent, it feels like it would have happened if Rudolph wasn't going to at least test the market.
The Steelers might not want to wait to secure their quarterback situation. They have also been tied to so many other quarterbacks. While Mike DeFabo at The Athletic says the Steelers are out on outside options, that can change with one decision. We'll get to that in a moment, but first, the Steelers have to let Rudolph grab the bag somewhere else.