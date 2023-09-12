5 Boston Red Sox who won't be on the roster next season
It's time to look ahead to the 2024 season and see exactly which of the current members of the Boston Red Sox don't fit into the team's plans for next season.
By Kevin Henry
Adam Duvall shouldn't be on the Boston Red Sox roster in 2024
There have been times this season when Duvall has been an integral part of the Red Sox batting order, and other times where he has completely disappeared at the plate. It certainly didn't help Duvall's attempt at consistency when he went on the 60-day injured list right at the start of the season with a left distal radius fracture. When he was activated on June 9, Duvall slashed just .167/.265/.283 in 68 plate appearances for the rest of the month.
When Boston needed him most as the Red Sox tried to push for one of the AL Wild Card spots in September, Duvall has floundered at the plate this month, slashing just .111/.143/.222 in 28 plate appearances. He has also struck out in 13 of those plate appearances, meaning his at-bats are doing nothing to advance runners or give the Red Sox a better chance to win.
Signed to a one-year, $7 million deal before the season began, Duvall has likely lived up to that salary, but he certainly hasn't exceeded it. With that in mind, unless Duvall were to come back on a sweetheart deal in 2024, it seems like an easy decision for Boston to find someone else to fill his place on the roster.