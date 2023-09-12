5 Boston Red Sox who won't be on the roster next season
It's time to look ahead to the 2024 season and see exactly which of the current members of the Boston Red Sox don't fit into the team's plans for next season.
By Kevin Henry
Adalberto Mondesi shouldn't be on the Boston Red Sox roster in 2024
This was another attempt by the Red Sox to plug a hole in their lineup that went awry. While Mondesi was acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Royals and the Red Sox were hoping he would not only be healthy to begin the season, but also play a key role in providing infield depth with Trevor Story out for the start of the season with elbow surgery, things never came together. Mondesi spent (up until the time of this writing) working on rehabbing his knee following surgery. Instead of helping the Red Sox in Boston, Mondesi was working away in the shadows of Boston's team complex in Fort Myers, Fla.
While the Red Sox have been patient with Mondesi, him being out for the entire season hasn't helped the team embrace what he could potentially do to help in Boston. With Story now healthy and other options available this offseason, it seems Boston would do better to cut ties with Mondesi and wish him well as he tries to restart his career with another team.
Boston can do better than Mondesi, and likely will do just that this offseason.