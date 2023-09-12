5 Boston Red Sox who won't be on the roster next season
It's time to look ahead to the 2024 season and see exactly which of the current members of the Boston Red Sox don't fit into the team's plans for next season.
By Kevin Henry
James Paxton shouldn't be on the Boston Red Sox roster in 2024
Signed to a two-year, $10 million deal that ends at the conclusion of this season, Paxton did not see the mound in 2022 because of Tommy John surgery. This season, the 34-year-old southpaw started the season strong for Boston, posting a 2.73 ERA in his first 10 starts of the season (56.0 innings). However, after the All-Star break, it's been downhill for Paxton, who logged a 6.98 ERA over his next nine starts (40.0 innings).
Simply put, when the Red Sox needed him for a potential second-half push for the postseason, Paxton hasn't put up the necessary numbers.
Currently on the injured list with right knee inflammation, it's unknown if Paxton will be back with the Red Sox this season. If he isn't, the final performances for him in a Boston uniform seemingly weren't enough to warrant the franchise including him in their 2024 plans.
Paxton will be 35 next year on Opening Day, perhaps helping push Boston toward a youth movement and away from him.