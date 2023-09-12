5 Boston Red Sox who won't be on the roster next season
It's time to look ahead to the 2024 season and see exactly which of the current members of the Boston Red Sox don't fit into the team's plans for next season.
By Kevin Henry
Joely Rodriguez shouldn't be on the Boston Red Sox roster in 2024
Call it a hunch since Rodriguez is arbitration-eligible in 2024 and won't be a free agent until 2026, but his first season in Boston has been anything but impressive.
Signed as a free agent by the Red Sox in the offseason after the New York Mets cut ties with him, Rodriguez has thrown just 11.0 innings (over 11 games) this season and has a 6.55 ERA/4.72 FIP/1.727 WHIP.
He has not pitched for Boston since July 25, which finished up an impressive month for him (7.0 scoreless innings over six games). He went on the injured list on July 31 (retroactive to July 29) with right hip inflammation and hasn't been seen with the Red Sox since.
While July was impressive, ending it with an injury after bouncing between Triple-A and Boston because of inconsistency isn't a good sign. Boston will need someone in the bullpen they can count on, and the 31-year-old southpaw didn't show he was that person in 2023.