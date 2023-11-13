5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 11
A pair of Houston Texans highlight the top fantasy football pickups to make ahead of Week 11.
4. Demario Douglas, WR, New England Patriots
We talked about Douglas in this space last week and he had another good day for himself in Germany. Mac Jones looked to Douglas with regularity Sunday morning, targeting him nine times as Douglas converted those into six receptions for 84 yards.
Expecting a ton of firepower out of the New England offense is a fool's errand but there has always been an element of PPR utility from their top receivers. Kendrick Bourne had provided usable fantasy lines before he was lost for the season due to injury and it appears as if Douglas is now the go-to guy in New England.
The Patriots have made Douglas a valued part of their offense as he has had at least six targets in each of the past four games. Douglas in turn has delivered playable numbers in PPR leagues, which makes him an important commodity with a few more bye weeks left to navigate.
The reason Douglas isn't higher on this list is because his own bye is next week, making him a lower priority pickup than the others on this list. Douglas is rostered in 36 percent of leagues and should be a useful fantasy asset for the rest of the season.