5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 10
Some killer bye weeks are on tap in Week 10. These five pickups should help you survive the fantasy football minefield.
Fantasy football season isn't created equal in terms of bye weeks, but there may not be a worse setup than the one owners will have to manage in Week 10. Three of the most high-powered offenses in football are off next week as the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles go on bye after Week 9, while the absence of the Los Angeles Rams is nothing to sneeze at either.
Every position group takes a big hit as quarterback (Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa), running back (Raheem Mostert, D'Andre Swift), wide receiver (Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle) and tight end (Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert) see big names sitting out. If you don't have a suitable backup or have an otherwise outstanding hole that needs filling, check out this week's top five fantasy pickups, with all rostered percentages based on Yahoo! leagues.
Top Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 10
5. Josh Dobbs, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Few expected Dobbs, who Minnesota traded for last week after losing Kirk Cousins to the season with an Achilles injury, to make an immediate impact for the Vikings. The team's intended plans went awry as starter Jaren Hall went down with an injury, forcing Dobbs into action in the second quarter, and he did admirable work guiding the Vikings to a 31-28 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Dobbs completed 20-of-30 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon while rushing seven times for 66 yards and another score. The dual-threat ability is nice for Dobbs, who also has some strong playmakers to work with in the short term with Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.
The Vikings will likely stick with Dobbs, who is rostered in just 16 percent of leagues, next week as they take on the New Orleans Saints. Teams in need of a streamer at quarterback could do worse than Dobbs, who should hold the starting job the rest of the way and could be a preferred streaming option once Justin Jefferson returns from injured reserve.