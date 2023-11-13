5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 11
A pair of Houston Texans highlight the top fantasy football pickups to make ahead of Week 11.
2. Noah Brown, WR, Houston Texans
Few expected the Houston Texans to be a source of fantasy goodness this season but C.J. Stroud's strong rookie season has lifted the entire unit. Stroud had a huge day in Week 10, throwing for 356 yards and a touchdown to help the Texans upset the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals, and he has found a nice connection with Noah Brown over the past two weeks.
Brown blew up again on Sunday, catching 7 passes for 172 yards in the 30-27 victory. This effort, which came on eight targets, follows up a 6/153/1 line in Houston's wild win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It was tough to view Brown as a recommended play last week given his sporadic history as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. A second consecutive blowup outing, however, means that we need to act and ensure that his growing connection with Stroud benefits our fantasy teams.
The fantasy community was slow to react to Browns' massive game last week as he is rostered in just 24 percent of leagues. There is still a lot of competition for targets for Houston but Stroud has shown he can create multiple fantasy-relevant receivers, making Brown a priority add if you want a piece of the Houston offense.