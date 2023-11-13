5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 11
A pair of Houston Texans highlight the top fantasy football pickups to make ahead of Week 11.
1. Devin Singletary, RB, Houston Texans
An injury to Dameon Pierce has opened the door for Devin Singletary, the one-time Buffalo Bill, to take the lead in the Houston backfield. Head coach DeMeco Ryans had been phasing Singletary in due to Pierce's ineffectiveness but Singletary's performance on Sunday may help him earn more run going forward.
Singletary ran wild against a strong Bengals' defense on Sunday, turning 30 carries into 150 yards and a touchdown in Houston's 30-27 win. The impressive part of Singletary's day was his remarkable consistency at hitting holes for positive gains as his longest run of the day went for just 22 yards.
The Texans have been frustrated with Pierce even before his ankle injury, which led to Singletary siphoning some work off of him in the first place. The fact that no one else even mixed in with Singletary, who was the only running back to touch the ball, makes this effort one that could lead to a sea change in Houston's backfield.
Pierce will eventually mix back in but this could well become a committee situation with Ryans riding the hot hand going forward. Singletary is rostered in 49 percent of leagues and that figure should skyrocket after Sunday's big effort, making him the top priority pickup for Week 11.