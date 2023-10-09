5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 6
A vacancy in the Bears' backfield and some intriguing rookie receivers highlight the top fantasy football pickups of Week 6.
It has certainly been a wacky Week 5 in the fantasy football world as we saw some teams pick up wins on Thursday with D.J. Moore's blowup game against the Washington Commanders and Zack Moss continued crushing the game for the Indianapolis Colts despite Jonathan Taylor's return.
Those kinds of breaks can determine matchups, but more often than not the moves on the margins can be the difference between securing victory on a weekly basis.
While there aren't any obvious pickups like Jerome Ford or Puka Nacua on the board this week, there are still plenty of options available to improve your fantasy football lineup in Week 6, when owners will have to contend with bye weeks for the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Let's break down the five best pickups for Week 6, with all rostered percentages based on Yahoo! leagues.
5. Houston Texans' TE Dalton Schultz
We've covered Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud a lot in this space over the past few weeks and we've seen him become a viable fantasy commodity over the course of the season. Stroud's strong play has elevated some of the Texans' playmakers to fantasy relevance, with Dalton Schultz finally joining the party in Week 5.
Schultz was targeted a season-high 10 times in Houston's narrow loss to Atlanta, catching seven of them for 65 yards and a touchdown. The spike marked the second straight game that Schultz has found paydirt, which is something most fantasy owners would love to get out of the tight end position.
Owners in need of help at tight end could make a play for Schultz, who is rostered in 36 percent of leagues, as either a temporary starter or a bye-week filler. Considering the state of tight end play in fantasy football, anybody who gets 10 targets at the position is certainly worth a look.