5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 5
A potential RB1 in Denver and more excellent work from C.J. Stroud rate them among the top fantasy football pickups for Week 5.
The easy work of Weeks 1-4 has come to an end for fantasy football owners. Outside of dealing with injuries, the early portion of the season is relatively easy because owners just have to pick the best matchups to exploit to try and win their weekly contest.
Things are going to start getting harder in Week 5 with the first byes of the season set to kick in as the Browns, Chargers, Seahawks and Buccaneers are out of action. Nailing those fantasy pickups each week is crucial now as the right bye-week filler can make the difference between a victory and a crushing loss.
Without any further ado, let's take a look at the top fantasy pickups for Week 5. All rostered percentages, as always, are based on Yahoo! leagues.
5. Top Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 5 - Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson
Arizona has been a place fantasy owners have largely avoided this season outside of James Conner thanks in part to the long-term injury absence of Kyler Murray. There is reason to take a closer look at the Cardinals, however, as Joshua Dobbs has helped them play competitive football against some strong teams in the early going.
One big beneficiary in Week 4 was wideout Michael Wilson, who caught all seven of his targets from Dobbs for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The target volume is a season-high for Wilson, who had a total of nine targets entering the week, but this performance should earn the trust of the Cardinals' coaching staff going forward.
Wilson is rostered in just one percent of leagues and is a worthy waiver flier after doing well against a strong San Francisco defense. It's understandable to grab Wilson for a week and put him on your bench to see if the targets continue to flow his way but teams short on options in Week 5 could do worse than throwing Wilson in against the Bengals.