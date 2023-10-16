5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 7
Christian McCaffrey's injury creates some opportunity in the San Francisco backfield for this week's top fantasy pickups.
4. Keontay Ingram, RB, Arizona Cardinals
After James Conner went on IR this week, most running back speculators picked up Emeri Demercado, who was the primary fill-in after Conner got hurt in Week 5. Anyone who used a waiver priority or a significant portion of their FAAB budget on Demercado this week got a nasty surprise when he was buried on the depth chart behind both Damien Williams and Keontay Ingram.
The latter is the man we're focusing on as Ingram began the year as Conner's backup before missing two weeks with a neck injury. Ingram did solid work with his touches, recording 10 carries for 40 yards and adding two catches for 11 yards in Arizona's 26-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Chasing fantasy production in Arizona isn't ideal but Ingram does appear poised to be at least a co-lead in the backfield while Conner is sidelined. The respectable performance should ensure that Ingram remains relevant, albeit potentially sharing carries with Williams, ahead of the Cardinals' Week 7 date with Seattle.
Negative game flow is admittedly a risk with Ingram, who is rostered in only 20 percent of leagues, but beggars can't be choosers in this game. Fantasy owners with bye week issues or injury problems can take a stab at Ingram to hopefully get a solid 8-10 points as a filler.