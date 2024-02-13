5 coaches not named Kyle Shanahan who would have won a Super Bowl with 49ers already
It is getting really hard to defend Kyle Shanahan for continually coming up short in the big game.
By John Buhler
1. Sean McVay is the better head coach over Kyle Shanahan right now
My biggest takeaway from Super Bowl 58 from the 49ers' perspective outside of the very obvious is San Francisco has the second-best head coach in its division. I am very confident that I would take Sean McVay over him every day and twice on Sundays. The head coach of the Los Angeles Rams has already won a Super Bowl and been to another, with two different starting quarterbacks, mind you...
Shanahan gets as much credit for running his father's zone-blocking scheme he developed with Alex Gibbs in Denver as McVay does with pre-snap communication and using 11 personnel to perfection. Both systems are similar to each other, but the McVay offense doesn't seem to need to be rebooted as often as does Shanahan's Simply, there is not a lot of idle time with McVay. Shanahan wastes his.
Overall, McVay is the better coach. He has been to the same amount of Super Bowls, winning one more than Shanahan, in one fewer seasons. If McVay were in charge of the 49ers, they would have beaten the Chiefs going away. More importantly, he would not have put his defensive coordinator Steve Wilks in an impossible spot to stop Patrick Mahomes when you know he is always going for it.
To me, it seems as though McVay is much more willing to learn from his mistakes than Shanahan is.