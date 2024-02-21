5 college football transfers who will raise their stock at new 2024 homes
- Dillon Gabriel is ready to thrive in Oregon's offense
- Ohio State cleaned up in the transfer portal
- Lance Heard will be a name to know for the Vols
By Jake Kleiner
4. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State (Transfer from Alabama)
Caleb Downs was one of the best safeties in all of college football as a freshman in 2023. When he entered the transfer portal following Nick Saban's retirement at Alabama, several teams expressed interest, including the likes of Georgia. But it was the Buckeyes who were able to grab him and solidify an elite secondary for this upcoming season.
Downs had 107 total tackles, three passes defended, and two interceptions as a true freshman last season. As he gains experience and just plays more snaps, Downs is going to keep getting better and better at football. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he has already "created an unbelievable amount of discipline for himself" during his brief time in his new program.
Downs is going to be fun to watch playing a whole new set of opponents this year, especially as we see his game improve. Just wait until he gets his rematch against the now-rival Michigan Wolverines!
3. Lance Heard, OT, Tennessee (Transfer from LSU)
Former five-star recruit Lance Heard started three games as a freshman for LSU in 2023 and didn’t allow a sack on any of his 90 pass-blocking attempts. For the 2024 season, he is expected to take on a much larger workload and slide right in as a full-time starter on the Tennessee Volunteers offensive line.
Tennessee has had success in the past in developing offensive tackles into game-changing players. There is clear potential for Heard to quickly benefit from more snaps and have a phenomenal breakout season protecting potential breakout star Nico Iamaleava in the Vols offense.