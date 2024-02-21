5 college football transfers who will raise their stock at new 2024 homes
- Dillon Gabriel is ready to thrive in Oregon's offense
- Ohio State cleaned up in the transfer portal
- Lance Heard will be a name to know for the Vols
By Jake Kleiner
2. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas (Transfer from Alabama)
Isaiah Bond transferring from Alabama to Texas makes a ton of sense the more you break it down. Every time Bond is on the field, you can't help but feel like a big play is going to happen. In 2023, Bond racked up 671 receiving yards with marginally above-average and inconsistent quarterback play from Jalen Milroe.
As a prospect who was touted and recruited for his speed and explosiveness, you have to assume that he will take a huge leap forward by receiving passes from one of college football's best slingers, Quinn Ewers. With Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell departing the Longhorns for the NFL Draft, the addition of Bond and his big-play ability could create fireworks in Austin.
1. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Kentucky (Transfer from Georgia)
Jamon Dumas-Johnson missed the final five games of last season with the Georgia Bulldogs after suffering a fractured forearm. Before last year, though, as a sophomore, he was an elite contributor on that stacked Bulldogs defense. Over his last two seasons in 24 healthily played games, he recorded 104 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.
He is expected to make a full return to action and be one of the leaders of Kentucky's defense. This very athletic, versatile, and capable young star is ready to explode on his new team with an increased role.