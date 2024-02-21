5 college football transfers who will raise their stock at new 2024 homes
- Dillon Gabriel is ready to thrive in Oregon's offense
- Ohio State cleaned up in the transfer portal
- Lance Heard will be a name to know for the Vols
By Jake Kleiner
More than 2,000 college football players entered the transfer portal this year, with over 1,300 of them successfully finding a new program they will now call home.
Closely following the transfer portal moves made throughout the winter is easy to get sucked into as there is constantly new news and plenty of time to speculate on how these moves will affect the players involved, their programs, as well as future NFL drafts.
There were many big names included in this year's transfer portal; however, here are five players who will greatly benefit from their change in scenery and ultimately improve their status and draft stock when the time comes for their names to be called on the biggest stage of them all.
5. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon (Transfer from Oklahoma)
Dillon Gabriel entered the transfer portal (for the second time in his career) already as a top candidate to win the Heisman in 2024. Gabriel was very accurate last year with the Oklahoma Sooners, completing just over 69% of his passes while averaging 9.5 yards per attempt. He also was responsible for 42 touchdowns and only turned the ball over six times.
Now in Eugene, Gabriel will continue to improve as Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein and the rest of that staff has shown that they are capable of enhancing quarterback play, just as they did with Bo Nix last year (who is now projected to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft).
Also, keep in mind that Oregon will be playing with a chip on its shoulder, having lost the Pac-12 Championship (as favorites) in the league's final year of existence. Gabriel is gonna play his heart out and showcase everything he has in order to bring the Ducks back to where they know they are capable of being.