5 Cowboys that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
The Cowboys are well-represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but more than a few of the greatest players in franchise history are still waiting for recognition.
3. LB Lee Roy Jordan
As previously mentioned, the Cowboys saw a pair of their outstanding linebackers, Chuck Howley and DeMarcus Ware, enshrined in Canton, Ohio in the summer of 2023. The franchise has certainly had its share of solid players at this position. These days, pass-rushing phenom Micah Parsons — a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro in as many seasons — is arguably the Cowboys’ best defensive player.
Other standouts over the years have included D.D. Lewis, Bob Breunig, Sean Lee, Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson, Dexter Coakley and Ken Norton Jr., to name just a few.
Then there was middle linebacker Lee Roy Jordan. The former University of Alabama standout was a first-round pick in 1963. Starting in 1966, he didn’t miss a game (154) his final 11 seasons in the league. Add in 19 postseason contests and the reliable force was a huge part of the “Doomsday Defense.”
In 14 seasons, Jordan was named to five Pro Bowls. He totaled 32 interceptions, recovered 16 opponent’s fumbles and was credited with 19.5 sacks. He added four interceptions in the playoffs and earned a Super Bowl ring (VI) in 1971.
Pro Football Hall of Fame legend Tom Landry, the franchise’s head coach during its first 29 seasons of existence, had this to say about the 14-year pro. “He was a great competitor. He was not big for a middle linebacker, but because of his competitiveness, he was able to play the game and play it well. His leadership was there and he demanded a lot out of the people around him as he did of himself.”