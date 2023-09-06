5 Cowboys that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
The Cowboys are well-represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but more than a few of the greatest players in franchise history are still waiting for recognition.
2. T Erik Williams
How many times has there been a discussion regarding two of the premier running backs of the 1990s? There has been plenty said about the greatness of Dallas’ Emmitt Smith and Detroit’s Barry Sanders. One of the most common points is what would Sanders have done behind those great Cowboys’ offensive fronts?
Of course, no one will ever know. Those Dallas fronts were formidable indeed. Opposing defenses got to see a lot of tackles of star blockers such as John Gesek, Derek Kennard, Kevin Gogan, Mark Stepnoski, Ray Donaldson, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen.
There were three players who started in the same spot for all three of the team’s Super Bowl contests in the 1990s. On the left side was tackle Mark Tuinei and guard Nate Newton. The right tackle spot was manned by Erik Williams.
A third-round pick in 1991 from Central State (Ohio), the 6-foot-6, 324-pound performer spent 10 seasons with the franchise and was a force up front. The three-time Super Bowl champion was a four-time Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors in 1993 and ’96. He concluded his NFL by playing in five games with the Ravens in 2001.
Williams would become just the third primary Cowboys’ offensive lineman to be enshrined in Canton, joining Allen and sturdy tackle Rayfield Wright.