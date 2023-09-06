5 Cowboys that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
The Cowboys are well-represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but more than a few of the greatest players in franchise history are still waiting for recognition.
4. DE Harvey Martin
It’s safe to say that winning and being named Super Bowl MVP doesn’t guarantee you a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. There have been many great players who came up big in the biggest game of the year that earned the award and are now enshrined in Canton. There will be more once some of the other stars are Hall of Fame eligible.
One player has been eligible for some time but no luck so far. Defensive lineman Harvey Martin was a third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 1973 from Texas A&M-Commerce. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound performer would play 11 seasons for Tom Landry’s squad and helped the team earn a title in 1977. He along with Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle Randy White were co-MVPs of the club’s 27-10 win over the Denver Broncos (XII) at the Superdome.
Martin had a habit of coming up big in the postseason. He’s credited with 17-plus sacks in 22 contests. He was also highly reliable. He missed only one game in 11 seasons and amassed an impressive 114.0 QB traps, two interceptions and six fumble recoveries.
The four-time Pro Bowler earned All-Pro honors and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in that Super Bowl-winning season of 1977 when he was credited with 20.0 sacks.