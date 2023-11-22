5 free agents the Giants must sign to win the 2024 World Series
With a new manager at the helm, the Giants are set to make big changes for the 2024 season. Here are the potential signings that could bolster the team's roster for a World Series run.
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi seems prepared to make big changes this offseason. Zaidi stunned some in the baseball world by firing manager Gabe Kapler before the season ended. It was even more of a surprise when he hired former Oakland A's and San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin to lead the squad.
Melvin is a Bay Area native, having attended high school and played baseball south of San Fransisco in Atheron. He then played one season at the University of California at Berkley. He then transferred to Cañada College in Redwood City. He played Major League Baseball with several teams from 1985-1994. He began his coaching career in 1994 and took his first job as a manager with the Seattle Mariners in 2003. He went on the manage the Arizona Diamondbacks, Oakland A's and spent a season with the Padres before accepting the managerial job with his hometown team, the Giants.
Zaidi seems prepared to give Melvin a top-tier team going into the 2024 season. Here are some premier players Zaidi should push to sign for the 2024 campaign.
Giants need to sign Rhys Hoskins
Hoskins spent the 2023 season on the injured list after suffering an ACL injury in Spring Training. While recovering, Bryce Harper, recovering from an elbow surgery, took over at first base.
The Giants need power bats with star power, and Hoskins may brilliantly fill this role for the Giants. In addition to playing first base, he also has experience flexing to a designated hitter role, which will also come in handy for the Giants
In almost six seasons with the Phillies, Hoskins hit .242/.353/.492 with an OPS of .846. He has 146 career home runs while scoring 392 runs and 405 RBI.
Hoskins is a native Californian, having gone to Jesuit High School in Carmichael. He was attending California State University in Sacramento when he was drafted by the Phillies in 2014. Signing with the Giants could be a fun homecoming for Hoskins. It will solve a big need for the team, as well.