5 free agents the Giants must sign to win the 2024 World Series
With a new manager at the helm, the Giants are set to make big changes for the 2024 season. Here are the potential signings that could bolster the team's roster for a World Series run.
Giants need to sign Tim Anderson
After struggling through the 2023 season, Anderson could use a change in scenery one can only get at Oracle Park.
Brandon Crawford manned the shortstop position for the Giants for 11 seasons. The Giants are looking for a new man to take over the role. Anderson could be the perfect fit, as he needs a reboot. For eight seasons with the White Sox, Anderson was an All-Star twice and a Silver Slugger once.
In 2023, Anderson split time between shortstop and second base, adding another possible way he could help the Giants. He hit .245/.286/.296 with an OPS of .582. The struggle was real. He had 18 doubles, two triples, one home run, 52 runs scored, and 25 RBIs. He also had 13 stolen bases.
It would be a vast change in scenery for Anderson, but it could be just the location he needs to reboot his career. Anderson deserves to go out better than he ended with the White Sox. Anderson and the Giants could be a good combination.