5 free agents the Giants must sign to win the 2024 World Series
With a new manager at the helm, the Giants are set to make big changes for the 2024 season. Here are the potential signings that could bolster the team's roster for a World Series run.
Giants need to sign Matt Chapman
Fansided's MLB Insider Robert Murray reports that the Giants could be in on Chapman this offseason. This would reunite Chapman with Melvin, who was his manager in Oakland. Murray said Chapman and Melvin visited during the recent GM Meetings in Arizona.
Chapman played for the Toronto Blue Jays for one season after being traded by the A's. He was a Gold Glove winner in his one season. He hit .240/.330/.424 with a .755 OPS. He had 39 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 66 runs scored and 54 RBIs.
Chapman graduated from El Toro High School in Lake Forest, CA. He was drafted in 2014 out of California State University - Fullerton.
The Giants could use a big name on their roster. Chapman fills a needed role at third base. If the Giants were to sign Chapman, this would be a massive get for the team that could meet many of their needs.