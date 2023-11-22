5 free agents the Giants must sign to win the 2024 World Series
With a new manager at the helm, the Giants are set to make big changes for the 2024 season. Here are the potential signings that could bolster the team's roster for a World Series run.
Giants need to sign Shohei Ohtani
Whoever signs Ohtani, will be getting a huge name added to their roster. Ohtani, however, would be a massive star for the Giants.
Ohtani's camp is keeping quiet about who the star is speaking with. But the free agent could receive the largest contract in MLB history. It's going to be staggering. It will also be a huge boost for the fan base of whichever team nets this offseason's big catch.
It's unclear whether Ohtani will pitch again after a second UCL surgery. But even with the injury to his arm, he is still hitting and had a massive season at the plate for the Los Angeles Angels. He hit .304/.412/.654 with an OPS of 1.066. He had 26 doubles, eight triples, 44 home runs, 102 runs scored, and 95 RBIs. He stole 20 bases.
Ohtani won the AL MVP honor for the second time this offseason. He's been an All-Star and a Silver Slugger. He won AL Rookie of the Year in 2018.
If the Giants could sign Ohtani, it would be huge for the organization and give them a signature star athlete they desperately need. Ohtani would be beloved in the Bay Area.