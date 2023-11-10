MLB Insider: Takeaways from GM Meetings, including Rhys Hoskins, Corbin Burnes, Matt Chapman
The Major League Baseball GM Meetings were held this week, and FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray on-site. Here are some of his takeaways and what he heard from sources.
The Major League Baseball General Managers Meetings were held in Scottsdale, Ariz. this week and allowed teams to meet with other teams and agents to sit down with teams’ decision makers.
No moves are imminent, but the meetings laid the groundwork for moves sure to come later in the winter. Here’s a compilation of what I heard at the meetings.
Matt Chapman
Free-agent infielder Matt Chapman was in Scottsdale to meet with teams and at one point, he stopped to say hello to Bob Melvin, who was his previous manager with the Oakland A’s, and now the manager of the San Francisco Giants.
The Giants are expected to be in the market for Chapman this offseason, sources say. Another team to watch for Chapman is the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Corbin Burnes
Corbin Burnes, the Milwaukee Brewers’ star right-hander, was spotted at the GM Meetings. It’s unclear why he was there -- it should be noted that he lives in Arizona during the offseason -- but feels noteworthy with the Brewers considering any and all options with its current major-league roster.
With Burnes a year away from free agency, and not a candidate to sign a contract extension, he’s surely a name to watch on the trade market this winter. The same can be said for his teammates Willy Adames and Devin Williams. A name that figures to draw interest is right-hander Freddy Peralta, a talented starting pitcher who is controllable and signed to a team-friendly deal.
St. Louis Cardinals
It would not be a surprise to see the Cardinals move at least one of their outfielders this winter. Another priority is upgrading the rotation, and the team plans to add two starting pitchers. One name that could make sense is Alek Manoah, a talented right-hander, who struggled last season with the Toronto Blue Jays and feels like a prime change-of-scenery candidate.
It’s worth noting that the Blue Jays and Cardinals have a history of making deals – they made two last season – and are clearly familiar with one another’s farm systems.
Rhys Hoskins
Among the teams that make sense for Rhys Hoskins include the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs.
The Philadelphia Phillies seemed like a logical landing spot, but with the news that Bryce Harper is moving to first base full-time, that would seemingly rule out a Hoskins reunion.
Cleveland Guardians
It would not be a surprise to see the Cleveland Guardians trade right-hander Cal Quantrill. He is arbitration-eligible for the next two seasons and would be a cheaper alternative than some of the free-agent options. He’s a name to watch in the coming weeks.