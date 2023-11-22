5 free agents the Giants must sign to win the 2024 World Series
With a new manager at the helm, the Giants are set to make big changes for the 2024 season. Here are the potential signings that could bolster the team's roster for a World Series run.
Giants need to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Yamamoto would be another huge get for the Giants in their quest for a signature piece and name to add to their organizations this offseason. This may end up being the player the Giants have their minds set on. According to NBC Sports - Bay Area, Zaidi is expected to pursue Yamamoto seriously.
The Team Japan star can begin speaking with MLB Teams this week through January 4. He will return to the Orix Buffaloes in the Nippon Professional Baseball League if he does not sign with an MLB team. Now 24, Yamamoto has been playing with Orix since he was 18.
He was 17-6 with an ERA of 1.16. In 171 innings pitched, Yamamoto had two complete games and one shutout. He had 176 strikeouts.
If Yamamoto signs with an MLB team, he should expect a huge payday. The Giants have the funds to make this happen.