MLB Rumors: Yamamoto new suitor, Ohtani dark horse, Bellinger buzz
- An NL East team not named the New York Mets is interested in Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- A reported 'sleeper team' emerges for Shohei Ohtani
- A Los Angeles Dodgers rival named a suitor for Cody Bellinger
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: Giants reportedly interested in Cody Bellinger
The San Francisco Giants have swung and missed on multiple top free agents in recent years. Last year, they lost out on Aaron Judge following the "Arson Judge" social media buzz, as the 2022 American League MVP re-signed with the New York Yankees. Not to mention, they bailed on a Carlos Correa deal due to concerns over an ankle injury.
Ahead of the 2019 season, they were in the running for Bryce Harper, only to see him sign with the Philadelphia Phillies. This winter, the Giants seem poised to finally land a top-tier free agent, and they appear to have their eyes set on one.
According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the Giants are one of the suitors for Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger is coming off of a career-resurgent season after inking a one-year deal with the Cubs last offseason. He dealt with injuries during the end of his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bellinger did pick up a knee injury back in May and missed a bit of time, but played 130 games.
In 499 at-bats, Bellinger recorded a .307 batting average, a .356 on-base percentage, a .525 slugging percentage, 26 home runs, 95 runs, 97 RBI, 153 hits, 87 strikeouts, and 40 walks.
These are numbers the Giants need to help them compete against the Dodgers for the NL West division lead. This past season, the Giants missed out on the playoffs by five games. Will Zaidi be able to land the former Dodgers that he saw win the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year award when he was their general manager? Well, there will be competition for him, as Rogers lists the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays as other suitors for Bellinger.