5 free agents the Texans can sign to win the Super Bowl in 2024
If the Texans can sign a couple of these players, the Super Bowl could be within sight.
Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes is the biggest star in Kansas City, but the Chiefs have an elite player on the other side of the ball in Chris Jones, who seems ready to spread his wings and leave the only team he's known since being a combine stud and an early second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Interior pressure makes the difference in the modern NFL, especially in the postseason when facing the elite quarterbacks and offenses. Even Tom Brady would have serious issues coping with elite interior pass rushes, which is what the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles utilized in order to upset the New England Patriots in Super Bowls.
Houston's biggest area of need is on the defensive line. They need more impact players. Looking at their recent past, the likes of Mario Williams, Jadeveon Clowney, and, of course, JJ Watt were difference-maker disruptors on the defensive line. The Texans will want to load up and add two of those kinds of players in free agency if they can, and this year's class is the time to do it.
With a special quarterback under center in Stroud, the Texans might as well go all-in to help support him in shootouts with the best possible options defensively. There is no better target on that side of the ball than Jones, who recorded more than 10 sacks for the third