5 free agents the Texans can sign to win the Super Bowl in 2024
If the Texans can sign a couple of these players, the Super Bowl could be within sight.
Danielle Hunter, EDGE, Minnesota Vikings
Adding an interior pass rusher will be the priority for the Houston Texans, but they could also benefit greatly from snagging the best edge defender in this year's free-agent class. Danielle Hunter surprisingly stayed in the Twin Cities at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, but now he is fair game for any team to sign, provided they are willing to invest heavily in him financially.
Hunter is worth the money. Edge rushers are becoming more valuable in the modern NFL as a crucial counterweight to passing attacks, with elite pass rushers like Myles Garrett and TJ Watt standing out as bona fide MVP candidates like quarterbacks. Add Hunter to the list of MVP-caliber edge defenders, especially if he can land on a contender like the Texans — and especially if the Texans sign him and a new, elite defensive tackle.
Last season, the explosive Hunter totaled a career-high 16.5 sacks, making the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his impressive career. Hunter is one of the best athletes in the NFL at any position, providing uncanny speed, strength, and agility off the edge, making him unblockable for any offense. Given he had 14.5 sacks twice in his career, reaching 16.5 to set a new career high is no short achievement.
Imagine if the Texans can sign Hunter and Jones in the same free-agent period. That would be 30 combined sacks between them.