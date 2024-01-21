5 free agents the Texans can sign to win the Super Bowl in 2024
If the Texans can sign a couple of these players, the Super Bowl could be within sight.
Christian Wilkins, DT, Miami Dolphins
If the Texans can't sign Chris Jones with all the interest in the Kansas City superstar, then Houston could take another impact defensive tackle away from an AFC Championship contender in Miami Dolphins standout Christian Wilkins.
The 28-year-old came into the NFL with an even higher draft pedigree than Jones as the 13th overall pick in the 2019 draft, and he's more than made good on the high expectations coming out of collegiate powerhouse Clemson. Wilkins truly blew up last season for the Dolphins amidst a big season for the NFL's most adorable mammals, recording a career-high nine sacks and 23 QB hits.
It feels like Wilkins is only scratching the surface of what he can become, and now is the time for a Super Bowl hopeful like Houston to invest in him. The Texans would ideally like to double-dip on the defensive line in view of all the talent at the position in free agency this year, as well as their own dire need for more help.
Pairing Wilkins with Hunter, Jones, or even a less expensive/hyped pass-rushing option off the edge or interior could be a solution for Houston to look into. No matter what, Wilkins alone would be a significant help to a Texans defense looking for a little more juice. Last season, they had two players with more than 20 QB hits — Jonathan Greenard and Will Anderson — but one more star, especially at defensive tackle, would be ideal.