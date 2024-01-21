5 free agents the Texans can sign to win the Super Bowl in 2024
If the Texans can sign a couple of these players, the Super Bowl could be within sight.
Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
There are three top running backs who could be available in free agency this year. Tennesse Titans superstar Derrick Henry is the dreamiest option, Saquon Barkley is inconsistent but has high upside, and then there is between-the-tackles workhorse Josh Jacobs.
From the Houston Texans' perspective, Jacobs is the most ideal fit of the three. He is consistent, he churns out yardage, he can keep safeties honest to open up the passing game, and he should be more affordable and achievable of a free agent target than Henry.
The Texans' leading rusher last season was Devin Singletary, who barely scraped past 800 yards and put up an exactly average 4.2 yards per carry. His backup, Dameon Pierce, could only muster 2.9 yards per carry. Houston would ideally have Singletary as a backup to a true star running back and then replace Pierce with a dice roll in the draft.
Jacobs could give CJ Stroud and the Texans' passing game the exact support they need to challenge defenses downfield and move the chains. The former first-round pick out of Alabama has been in the league for five seasons but is still only 25 and going strong. He had just 805 yards for the Raiders and averaged well under four yards per carry, but that had more to do with the Raiders being completely abysmal in the passing game. Thus, Jacobs is the perfect buy-low candidate.
A year before 2023, Jacobs led the league with a whopping 1,653 rushing yards and was a first-team All-Pro player for the first time in his career. Jacobs showed that he isn't far off from the level of his alma mater's Henry, and if the Texans can somehow add both him and Evans around Stroud, it could be game over for everyone else in the AFC.