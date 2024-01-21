5 free agents the Texans can sign to win the Super Bowl in 2024
If the Texans can sign a couple of these players, the Super Bowl could be within sight.
Although the Houston Texans will feel disappointed after losing in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs to the Baltimore Ravens, they had a fantastic season, all told, thoroughly exceeding expectations with rookie quarterback CJ Stroud at the helm.
A legitimate MVP candidate, Stroud had a historically great season under center as a rookie passer for the Texans, and there is so much optimism surrounding the organization with the generational talent in the building. If the Texans can supply him with a couple of more weapons and bolster their defense, specifically the pass rush, they have what it takes to go deep into the 2025 postseason - perhaps even all the way to the Super Bowl.
Here are five players the Texans should strongly consider signing in free agency this year. If they can manage to snag even two or three of these superstars, the Texans could stand tall with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Ravens as true Super Bowl contenders in the competitive AFC.
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
While it's unlikely Mike Evans will be available this offseason, there is no guarantee the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be able to keep him. They can franchise him and should do whatever it takes to make sure their best receiver in franchise history stays put in the bay, but since Evans is an impending free agent like anyone else, he is fair game for the Houston Texans to pursue with all their might.
While Houston's first order of business will be keeping their own star tight end duo of Dalton Schultz and Noah Brown, they could absolutely use a superstar receiver to help CJ Stroud. Tank Dell and Nico Collins are both very good wideouts, but after them, their next best player is Robert Woods, who is on the wrong side of 30 and had a pretty poor year with a yards per target average well under 6.0.
Evans, on the other hand, is the most consistent wide receiver in the NFL and a matchup nightmare on the outside who can win at all levels. Nobody in the league is better at the catch point or at bullying double-teams. Evans is uncoverable and a quarterback's best friend, having elevated Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers to the Divisional Round of the postseason.