5 free agents Yankees can sign to win 2024 World Series
The New York Yankees could get themselves right back into the thick of the World Series conversation if they could sign a few of these free agents this offseason.
By Luke Norris
Jung Hoo Lee, OF
While Jung Hoo Lee may not be the most high-profile outfielder in MLB free agency, the South Korean superstar would undoubtedly improve the Yankees' already high-powered offense.
Still only 25 years old, Lee has already played seven full seasons of professional baseball and was named the KBO League's Most Valuable Player in 2022, slashing .349/.421/.575 with 23 home runs and 113 RBI in 142 games. He also collected his fifth consecutive Golden Glove Award.
His numbers weren't nearly as strong in 2023, but he also appeared in just 86 games as a fractured ankle ended his season. In those 86 games, he hit .318 with an OPS of .860 with 23 doubles, six home runs, and 45 RBI. Prior to the season, Lee also hit .429 in four games for Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic.
With Aaron Judge set to return to right field in 2024, Lee could easily play center or left for the Yankees. In addition, he'll likely be a lot cheaper than some of the other options Steinbrenner and Cashman might be looking at. And given the money they'll be shelling out to their superstars next season, that could play a factor.
But just for kicks, let's go ahead and look at a pair of those high-priced free agents anyway.