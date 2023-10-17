5 free agents Yankees can sign to win 2024 World Series
The New York Yankees could get themselves right back into the thick of the World Series conversation if they could sign a few of these free agents this offseason.
By Luke Norris
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP
We'll stick with the pitching theme here as we focus on Japanese superstar Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Many feel the 25-year-old righty ranks second among all free agents this offseason, behind only Shohei Ohtani. And he's definitely given people plenty of reasons to rank him that highly.
Just look at what Yamamoto has done over the last three years in the Japan Pacific League with the Orix Buffaloes, winning the league's version of the Cy Young all three years as well as being named league MVP.
- 2021: 18-5, 1.39 ERA, 206 strikeouts, 40 walks (193.2 IP)
- 2022: 15-5, 1.68 ERA, 205 strikeouts, 42 walks (193.0 IP)
- 2023: 16-6, 1.21 ERA, 169 strikeouts, 28 walks (164.0 IP)
The Yankees have already shown interest, as Cashman made a trip to Japan to scout him back in August and was thoroughly impressed.
But New York certainly won't be the only team willing to throw money at this young man. The Mets and Dodgers are expected to be in the mix for his services, which could cost the winning bidder upwards of $200 million to start.
While the Yankees might not prioritize pitching, instead choosing to upgrade the offense further, Yamamoto might just be too good to pass up.