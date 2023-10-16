MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery Yankees return, Blake Snell dark horse, Yamamoto update
- Could Jordan Montgomery return to the Yankees?
- A dark horse team has emerged for free agent Blake Snell.
- All the latest on Japanese free agent Yoshinobu Yamomoto
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Could Jordan Montgomery return to the Bronx?
Texas Rangers left-hander Jordan Montgomery has bounced around over the past several years. Last night, he pitched 6.1 scoreless innings as he led the Rangers to a win in Game 1 of the ALCS over the Houston Astros.
Montgomery is an impending free agent, and according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, the veteran left-hander's stock is rising thanks to his resurgence in the postseason. Nightengale notes that his two former teams, the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals are expected to pursue him.
New York had all kinds of problems with their starting rotation in 2023. Frankie Montas missed the entire season and Carlos Rodon, who was signed to a six-year, $162 million deal also missed a good chunk of the season while struggling to the tune of a 6.85 ERA.
Montgomery made his Major League debut with the Bronx Bombers in 2017 and was in New York until the trade deadline in 2022. The Yankees shipped him to St. Louis for Harrison Bader.
In 32 starts this year with the Rangers and Cardinals, Montgomery went 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA. If the Yankees bring him back, he would be a significant upgrade in their starting rotation and could slot in next to both Rodon and staff ace Gerrit Cole.